The history of abortion rights in the U.S. The NPR Politics Podcast in September put together an episode on the U.S. history of abortion rights. Here's part of it.

The history of abortion rights in the U.S. The history of abortion rights in the U.S. Audio will be available later today. The NPR Politics Podcast in September put together an episode on the U.S. history of abortion rights. Here's part of it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor