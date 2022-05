An economic indicator sheds light on the trucking industry The spot market rate can tell you about the state of the trucking industry, and sometimes the economy at large. It hit highs early in the pandemic, but it's down 15% since the start of the year.

Special Series Planet Money An economic indicator sheds light on the trucking industry An economic indicator sheds light on the trucking industry Listen · 3:33 3:33 The spot market rate can tell you about the state of the trucking industry, and sometimes the economy at large. It hit highs early in the pandemic, but it's down 15% since the start of the year. Special Series Planet Money Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor