Europe Attacks persist on Ukrainian steel plant, where some people managed to flee Attacks persist on Ukrainian steel plant, where some people managed to flee Listen · 4:55 4:55 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Chris Hanger of the International Committee of the Red Cross about efforts to escort civilians out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.