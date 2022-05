Overturning Roe v. Wade could erode other rights such as same-sex marriage Democrats are warning that the draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade could threaten other rights rooted in privacy — including marriage and contraception.

Politics Overturning Roe v. Wade could erode other rights such as same-sex marriage Overturning Roe v. Wade could erode other rights such as same-sex marriage Audio will be available later today. Democrats are warning that the draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade could threaten other rights rooted in privacy — including marriage and contraception. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor