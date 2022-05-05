Lester Wright ran a meter for every year of his life at the Penn Relays

Wright completed the 100 meter dash in Philadelphian — the day after he turned 100. Asbury Park Press reports the centenarian competed against octogenarians, finished in 26 seconds and was not last.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Lester Wright ran a meter for every year of his life last weekend. He did the 100-meter dash in Philly's Penn Relays the day after he turned 100. Asbury Park Press reports the sprinter competed against 80-somethings, finished the race in 26 seconds and was not in last. Wright was a high school runner in the '30s and fought at the Battle of the Bulge during World War II. And as impressive as all of this is, he's also been married to his high school sweetheart, Adele, for 80 years. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.