Sports Lester Wright ran a meter for every year of his life at the Penn Relays Lester Wright ran a meter for every year of his life at the Penn Relays Listen · 0:27 0:27 Wright completed the 100 meter dash in Philadelphian — the day after he turned 100. Asbury Park Press reports the centenarian competed against octogenarians, finished in 26 seconds and was not last.