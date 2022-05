Some Ukrainian refugees in Poland are now starting to return home The war in Ukraine has forced millions of people to flee their homes. Some refugees in Poland however are now starting to return home.

Europe Some Ukrainian refugees in Poland are now starting to return home Some Ukrainian refugees in Poland are now starting to return home Listen · 3:39 3:39 The war in Ukraine has forced millions of people to flee their homes. Some refugees in Poland however are now starting to return home. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor