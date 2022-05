Abortion opponents are excited about the Roe v. Wade leak, but say there's work to do Abortion opponents are both excited and sobered at possibly overturning Roe v. Wade. They say they welcome a new national conversation and want to wage the next battles in blue states as well as red.

Law Abortion opponents are excited about the Roe v. Wade leak, but say there's work to do Abortion opponents are excited about the Roe v. Wade leak, but say there's work to do Listen · 4:01 4:01 Abortion opponents are both excited and sobered at possibly overturning Roe v. Wade. They say they welcome a new national conversation and want to wage the next battles in blue states as well as red. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor