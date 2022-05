Doctors and parents of Alabama trans youth seek to block ban on gender-affirming care A federal judge is hearing arguments from doctors and parents of transgender youth who are seeking to block an Alabama law that criminalizes gender-affirming treatments for minors.

Law Doctors and parents of Alabama trans youth seek to block ban on gender-affirming care