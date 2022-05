First Lady Jill Biden head to Eastern Europe to visit Ukrainian refugees First Lady Jill Biden is departing on a trip to Eastern Europe to visit Ukrainian refugees, as well as U.S. personnel in the region. It's her most high-profile endeavor since her husband took office.

