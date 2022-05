Brooke Shields is aging in the public eye — and she wants to talk about it NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with actress, writer and entrepreneur Brooke Shields about her effort to embrace aging and how she's trying to help other women do the same.

National Brooke Shields is aging in the public eye — and she wants to talk about it Brooke Shields is aging in the public eye — and she wants to talk about it Listen · 8:00 8:00 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with actress, writer and entrepreneur Brooke Shields about her effort to embrace aging and how she's trying to help other women do the same. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor