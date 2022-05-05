#2237: Honk if I'm on Fire
Deb's 12 year old Volvo has served her well but it's starting to show it's age. She's ok with driving a 'beater', but an oil leak in the area of her hot exhaust pipes has her pretty concerned. Is she going to go out in a 'blaze of glory' while bopping down the highway? The brothers attempt to calm her fears and have a little fun in the process. All this and the story of the 'Princess of Unidilla, New York' on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.