Accessibility links
Anna Malaika Tubbs: The forgotten mothers of civil rights history MLK Jr., Malcolm X and James Baldwin are household names, but what about their mothers? This hour, author Anna Malaika Tubbs explores how these three women shaped American history.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

Life's biggest questions, explored.

Anna Malaika Tubbs: The forgotten mothers of civil rights history

Heard on TED Radio Hour

Anna Malaika Tubbs: The forgotten mothers of civil rights history

Listen · 52:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1096907447/1097089112" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

About the Episode

MLK Jr., Malcolm X and James Baldwin are household names, but what about their mothers? This hour, author Anna Malaika Tubbs explores how these three women shaped American history.

Enlarge this image

Alberta Williams King (left) with her son, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and daughter-in-law, Coretta Scott King on September 30, 1958. Al Pucci/NY Daily News via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Al Pucci/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Alberta Williams King (left) with her son, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and daughter-in-law, Coretta Scott King on September 30, 1958.

Al Pucci/NY Daily News via Getty Images

The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs MacMillan Publishers hide caption

toggle caption
MacMillan Publishers

About Anna Malaika Tubbs

Anna Malaika Tubbs is a sociologist and author of the best-selling book The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation. She grew up in Dubai, Mexico, Sweden, Estonia and Azerbaijan. Influenced by her exposure to all kinds of cultures and beliefs, she now works to bring people together through the celebration of difference.

After graduating from Stanford University with a bachelor's in anthropology, Tubbs earned her master's in multidisciplinary gender studies and her PhD in sociology from the University of Cambridge.

Enlarge this image

Anna Malaika Tubbs with her husband Michael Tubbs and their children Leila Brewster hide caption

toggle caption
Leila Brewster

Anna Malaika Tubbs with her husband Michael Tubbs and their children

Leila Brewster

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

Life's biggest questions, explored.