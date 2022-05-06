Warpaint returns, radiating

Accessibility links
Warpaint. From left: Jenny Lee Lindberg, Theresa Wayman, Emily Kokal and Stella Mozgawa. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Warpaint. From left: Jenny Lee Lindberg, Theresa Wayman, Emily Kokal and Stella Mozgawa.

The LA band Warpaint was not, of course, able to tour for the past two years. But the time did give its members – singer and guitarist Emily Kokal, bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg, guitarist and singer Theresa Wayman and drummer Stella Mozgawa – a chance to put the finishing touches on a fourth album, Radiate Like This, out today.

Morning Edition's Rachel Martin spoke to Emily Kokal and Theresa Wayman from member station KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif. about learning how to parent while an active musician, what they've learned about that process from one another and the one song on the new album that's their favorite (spoiler, it's "Hips").

