A farm hand in Kenya alerts authorities about a stray lion

After an investigation, it was discovered the lion was harmless. It turns out that it was a shopping bag tucked in a hedge. The bag had a realistic image of a lion's head on it.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

Lions are definitely not to be messed with. So when a farmhand in Kenya saw one, wildlife authorities were called. After investigating, it was discovered the lion was harmless. Turns out that in an attempt to protect their avocado tree seedlings, a homeowner had put them inside a bag that had a realistic picture of a lion's head on it. Now, you see, if I was that farmhand, I'd have said, (imitating county accent) Sweetheart, tell me my lion eyes are wrong.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.