Europe The European Union is taking aim at Russia's main revenue source: oil The European Union is taking aim at Russia's main revenue source: oil Listen · 3:56 3:56 With the European Union countries vowing to stop buying Russian oil, India and China might get some more crude for a discount, but it is not going to make up the lost profits for Russia.