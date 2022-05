Colorado recently enacted a new abortion rights law As more states impose tougher abortion restrictions, NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado — a state that seeks to be a refuge for people seeking reproductive care.

