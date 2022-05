A StoryCorps love story: Twin waitresses caught the eyes of twin musicians In this week's StoryCorps, twins married to twins talks about how they fell in love.

A StoryCorps love story: Twin waitresses caught the eyes of twin musicians A StoryCorps love story: Twin waitresses caught the eyes of twin musicians Listen · 2:33 2:33 In this week's StoryCorps, twins married to twins talks about how they fell in love. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor