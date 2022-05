Are people losing confidence in the Supreme Court? NPR's A Martinez talks to Reuters Supreme Court reporter Lawrence Hurley about what impact the leaked draft abortion decision could have on Americans' confidence in the Supreme Court.

Law Are people losing confidence in the Supreme Court? Are people losing confidence in the Supreme Court? Listen · 4:42 4:42 NPR's A Martinez talks to Reuters Supreme Court reporter Lawrence Hurley about what impact the leaked draft abortion decision could have on Americans' confidence in the Supreme Court. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor