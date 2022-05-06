Fashion and beauty inspiration can come from anywhere — even Cup Noodles

The instant ramen brand has announced it's releasing a makeup collection inspired by the noodles. The collection includes a pigment palette with shades like Diced Carrots, Teriyaki and Spicy Chili.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Inspiration for the fashion and beauty industry can come from anywhere - art, nature, media or even Cup Noodles. The instant ramen brand known by college students around the world recently announced it's releasing a makeup collection inspired by the noodles themselves. The collection includes a pigment palette with shades like diced carrots, teriyaki, roasted corn and spicy chili, which I want to say sounds like it might taste better than it looks. It's MORNING EDITION.

