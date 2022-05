Fashion and beauty inspiration can come from anywhere — even Cup Noodles The instant ramen brand has announced it's releasing a makeup collection inspired by the noodles. The collection includes a pigment palette with shades like Diced Carrots, Teriyaki and Spicy Chili.

Food Fashion and beauty inspiration can come from anywhere — even Cup Noodles Fashion and beauty inspiration can come from anywhere — even Cup Noodles Listen · 0:28 0:28 The instant ramen brand has announced it's releasing a makeup collection inspired by the noodles. The collection includes a pigment palette with shades like Diced Carrots, Teriyaki and Spicy Chili. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor