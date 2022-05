Hall-of-fame trainer Bob Baffert is banned from Saturday's Kentucky Derby This year's Kentucky Derby features 20 thoroughbreds but it will be missing Bob Baffert, who has won the triple crown twice. He is suspended because of a series of failed drug tests by his horses.

