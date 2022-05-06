The News Roundup For May 06, 2022

A leaked draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion suggesting the justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked this week, sparking nationwide protests in support of federally-protected abortion rights.

Author J.D. Vance, a Trump endorsee, won the Republican primary for the Ohio Senate race. This contest kicks off a month's worth of primary elections in the runup to the midterms in November.

The Federal Reserve implemented its first half-point interest rate rise since 2000.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the U.N. to help evacuate the wounded from his country. Some 300 people were taken out of the contested city of Mariupol. Ukrainian fighters have pushed the Russian forces back from the city of Kharkiv.

The U.S. now says WNBA star Britney Griner is wrongfully detained in Russia after the player was held up by authorities as she tried to leave the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

As America continues to restrict abortion rights, nations around the world are easing access. Canada announced it would allow Americans needing abortions to seek medical aid within its borders.

Mary Harris, Eva McKend, and Shefali Luthra join us for the conversation of the biggest domestic news of the week.

David Rennie, Robbie Gramer, and Lara Seligman join us for the discussion of international headlines.

