Climate 2 wildfires in New Mexico have merged into 1. And the weekend is bringing high winds 2 wildfires in New Mexico have merged into 1. And the weekend is bringing high winds Listen · 4:31 4:31 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with New Mexico's Gov. Luhan Grisham talks about a recent wildfire burning east of Santa Fe right now — the second-biggest in New Mexico's recorded history.