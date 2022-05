The threat to abortion rights could mobilize young voters, Democratic leaders hope These midterms, younger voters have soured on the Democratic Party. Party leaders see the threat to abortion rights as an opportunity to rebuild the multigenerational coalition that elected Joe Biden.

