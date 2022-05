Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit can proceed The last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre learned a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa can move forward. The plaintiffs said the government was partly to blame for the massacre.

