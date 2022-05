A mysterious form of hepatitis has appeared in more than 100 children The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more than 100 cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis in young children.

Children's Health A mysterious form of hepatitis has appeared in more than 100 children A mysterious form of hepatitis has appeared in more than 100 children Listen · 3:12 3:12 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more than 100 cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis in young children. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor