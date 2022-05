Middle East expert weighs in on string of prison releases in Egypt NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Mirette Mabrouk, founding director of the Egypt program at the Middle East Institute, about the recent string of political prisoner releases in Egypt.

Middle East Middle East expert weighs in on string of prison releases in Egypt Middle East expert weighs in on string of prison releases in Egypt Listen · 3:43 3:43 NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Mirette Mabrouk, founding director of the Egypt program at the Middle East Institute, about the recent string of political prisoner releases in Egypt. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor