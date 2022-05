At a high school, the song 'No One is Alone' become about a teacher lost to COVID English teacher Bobby Texel remembers his coworker Dennis DeCarlo, a woodshop teacher at Pompton Lakes High School in New Jersey. Dennis and Bobby worked together for years on the school's musicals.

Obituaries