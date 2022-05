Abortion doesn't belong at the supreme court, says 'Most Dangerous Branch' author NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist David Kaplan about the Supreme Court draft opinion that suggests the justices will overturn Roe v. Wade — and factors that led the court to this moment.

Law Abortion doesn't belong at the supreme court, says 'Most Dangerous Branch' author Abortion doesn't belong at the supreme court, says 'Most Dangerous Branch' author Listen · 6:55 6:55 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist David Kaplan about the Supreme Court draft opinion that suggests the justices will overturn Roe v. Wade — and factors that led the court to this moment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor