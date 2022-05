This week in economics The Federal Reserve raised interest rates this week, in an effort to tamp down inflation. The Fed is worried in part about the tight job market, which saw another strong month of job growth in April.

Economy This week in economics This week in economics Listen · 4:39 4:39 The Federal Reserve raised interest rates this week, in an effort to tamp down inflation. The Fed is worried in part about the tight job market, which saw another strong month of job growth in April. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor