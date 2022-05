Fund secures $100 Million to benefit climate change initiatives for people of color NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Isabelle Leighton of the Donors of Color Network, which has secured $100 million in pledges to fund environmental justice initiatives centered on communities color.

