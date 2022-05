Tennessee passes bill that protects oil and gas industry Tennessee is poised to let gas and oil companies build new infrastructure without local interference. It comes after activists helped stop a pipeline through Black neighborhoods in Memphis.

Tennessee is poised to let gas and oil companies build new infrastructure without local interference. It comes after activists helped stop a pipeline through Black neighborhoods in Memphis.