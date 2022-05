PJ Morton on new album 'Watch the Sun' Grammy award-winning singer and keyboardist PJ Morton talks about his new album Watch the Sun, which is out now.

Music Interviews PJ Morton on new album 'Watch the Sun' PJ Morton on new album 'Watch the Sun' Listen · 4:38 4:38 Grammy award-winning singer and keyboardist PJ Morton talks about his new album Watch the Sun, which is out now. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor