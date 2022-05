The lone abortion provider in Miss. is at the center of the case challenging Roe Ayesha Rascoe talks with Shannon Brewer of the Jackson Women's Health Organization. The Mississippi clinic is at the center of a Supreme Court case that could result in the end of Roe v. Wade.

Law The lone abortion provider in Miss. is at the center of the case challenging Roe The lone abortion provider in Miss. is at the center of the case challenging Roe Listen · 5:31 5:31 Ayesha Rascoe talks with Shannon Brewer of the Jackson Women's Health Organization. The Mississippi clinic is at the center of a Supreme Court case that could result in the end of Roe v. Wade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor