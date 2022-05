At least 50 people have been killed in an airstrike on a school in eastern Ukraine And in Mariupol, women, children and elderly civilians have been evacuated from the steel mill. Officials continue to work on humanitarian corridors for the rest of the city.

Europe At least 50 people have been killed in an airstrike on a school in eastern Ukraine At least 50 people have been killed in an airstrike on a school in eastern Ukraine Listen · 5:10 5:10 And in Mariupol, women, children and elderly civilians have been evacuated from the steel mill. Officials continue to work on humanitarian corridors for the rest of the city. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor