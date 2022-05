Alaska appoints investigator dedicated to missing and murdered Indigenous people Ayesha Rascoe talks with Anne Sears, a former Alaska State Trooper, who was recently appointed Alaska's first dedicated investigator of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

National Alaska appoints investigator dedicated to missing and murdered Indigenous people Alaska appoints investigator dedicated to missing and murdered Indigenous people Listen · 5:05 5:05 Ayesha Rascoe talks with Anne Sears, a former Alaska State Trooper, who was recently appointed Alaska's first dedicated investigator of missing and murdered Indigenous people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor