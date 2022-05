Taliban declares women and girls must cover up from head to toe in public The Taliban in Afghanistan have instructed that women cover up in public from head to toe, including their faces. NPR correspondent Diaa Hadid has been talking to women affected by the change.

Asia Taliban declares women and girls must cover up from head to toe in public Taliban declares women and girls must cover up from head to toe in public Listen · 3:36 3:36 The Taliban in Afghanistan have instructed that women cover up in public from head to toe, including their faces. NPR correspondent Diaa Hadid has been talking to women affected by the change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor