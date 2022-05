Russia's Victory Day takes on added significance because of the crisis in Ukraine Victory Day is Russia's biggest holiday, marking the end of World War Two. In a speech in Red Square, President Vladimir Putin used the occasion to justify his attack on Ukraine.

Europe Russia's Victory Day takes on added significance because of the crisis in Ukraine Russia's Victory Day takes on added significance because of the crisis in Ukraine Victory Day is Russia's biggest holiday, marking the end of World War Two. In a speech in Red Square, President Vladimir Putin used the occasion to justify his attack on Ukraine.