Songs of Remembrance: 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' was his dad's favorite NPR remembers some of those who lost their lives in the pandemic by listening to the music they loved. Jorge Espinosa pays tribute to his father, Jaime Alejandro Espinosa-Anabalon, who died in 2020.

