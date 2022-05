A Washington state woman and her cat are $125,000 richer Anna Danieli won a settlement after Miska, her cat, was accused of trespassing and taunting other pets for years. Miska had racked up more than 30 violations and $30,000 in fines.

A Washington state woman and her cat are $125,000 richer Anna Danieli won a settlement after Miska, her cat, was accused of trespassing and taunting other pets for years. Miska had racked up more than 30 violations and $30,000 in fines.