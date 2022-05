John Lee, a Beijing loyalist, is elected Hong Kong's next leader Hong Kong's former security chief John Lee was elected as the city's next chief executive, replacing Carrie Lam. He was the only candidate on the ballot.

Asia John Lee, a Beijing loyalist, is elected Hong Kong's next leader John Lee, a Beijing loyalist, is elected Hong Kong's next leader Hong Kong's former security chief John Lee was elected as the city's next chief executive, replacing Carrie Lam. He was the only candidate on the ballot.