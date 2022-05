The war in Ukraine is exacerbating food insecurity in Afghanistan The crisis in Ukraine is causing more food insecurity for people in Afghanistan, who are already going hungry in a country roiled by conflict, drought, pandemic and a freeze on national assets.

