The war in Ukraine is exacerbating food insecurity in Afghanistan The crisis in Ukraine is causing more food insecurity for people in Afghanistan, who are already going hungry in a country roiled by conflict, drought, pandemic and a freeze on national assets.

Europe The war in Ukraine is exacerbating food insecurity in Afghanistan The war in Ukraine is exacerbating food insecurity in Afghanistan Audio will be available later today. The crisis in Ukraine is causing more food insecurity for people in Afghanistan, who are already going hungry in a country roiled by conflict, drought, pandemic and a freeze on national assets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor