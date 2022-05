One of the first clinical trials of a new mRNA vaccine for HIV is underway The COVID-19 pandemic is having a surprising silver lining — it's breathing new life into the fight against HIV by accelerating the development of a new type of HIV vaccine.

Health One of the first clinical trials of a new mRNA vaccine for HIV is underway One of the first clinical trials of a new mRNA vaccine for HIV is underway Listen · 6:07 6:07 The COVID-19 pandemic is having a surprising silver lining — it's breathing new life into the fight against HIV by accelerating the development of a new type of HIV vaccine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor