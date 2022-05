First lady Jill Biden spent part of Mother's Day in Ukraine First lady Jill Biden made an unannounced stop in Ukraine on Sunday during a tour of Eastern Europe. She met with Ukraine's first lady, who made her first public appearance since the war began.

