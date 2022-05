Encore: Look closely at those white Jaguars in San Francisco — no drivers! Google-owned Waymo and Cruise, which is owned by General Motors, are now offering robot-driven cars to ferry passengers in San Francisco. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on May 5, 2022.)

Business Encore: Look closely at those white Jaguars in San Francisco — no drivers! Encore: Look closely at those white Jaguars in San Francisco — no drivers! Audio will be available later today. Google-owned Waymo and Cruise, which is owned by General Motors, are now offering robot-driven cars to ferry passengers in San Francisco. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on May 5, 2022.) Related NPR Stories Look closely at those white Jaguars in San Francisco — no drivers! Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor