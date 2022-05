#2238: The Three Mikes : The Best of Car Talk After taking delivery of his recently purchased BMW, author and friend of the show Daniel Pinkwater struggles to interpret a few clues: Strobing dashboard lights, an overflowing ashtray, a pile of corn chips and the curious behavior of the dog. From Car Talk's 'Pinkwater Files' comes, "The Tale of the Three Mikes." Can Tom and Ray make like Holmes and Watson and solve this puzzler(and a few others)? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2238: The Three Mikes #2238: The Three Mikes Listen · 33:48 33:48 After taking delivery of his recently purchased BMW, author and friend of the show Daniel Pinkwater struggles to interpret a few clues: Strobing dashboard lights, an overflowing ashtray, a pile of corn chips and the curious behavior of the dog. From Car Talk's 'Pinkwater Files' comes, "The Tale of the Three Mikes." Can Tom and Ray make like Holmes and Watson and solve this puzzler(and a few others)? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor