2022 Pulitzer Prizes in arts and letters go to Fat Ham and The Netenyahus

They're the most prestigious awards in America, not just for journalists, but historians, novelists, poets, playwrights, non-fiction writers and composers.

The 2022 Pulitzers were awarded in the following arts and letters categories:

Biography: the late Winfred Rembert and Erin I. Kelly for Chasing Me To My Grave: An Artist's Memoir of the Jim Crow South

Nonfiction: Andrea Elliott for Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City

History: Ada Ferrer for Cuba: An American History and Nicole Eustace for Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America

Poetry: Diane Seuss for frank: sonnets

Fiction: Joshua Cohen for The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family

Drama: James Ijames for Fat Ham

Music: Raven Chacon for Voiceless Mass