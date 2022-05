A growing number of white nationalists have been converting to Orthodox Christianity Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in Moscow's Red Square during a Victory Day celebration, telling troops that they are fighting in Ukraine "so that nobody forgets the lessons of World War II."

National Security A growing number of white nationalists have been converting to Orthodox Christianity A growing number of white nationalists have been converting to Orthodox Christianity Listen · 10:17 10:17 Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in Moscow's Red Square during a Victory Day celebration, telling troops that they are fighting in Ukraine "so that nobody forgets the lessons of World War II." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor